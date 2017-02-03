WSU-Rochester nursing degree among most affordable
Winona State University has been named one of the "20 Most Affordable Online Master's Degrees in Nursing" for 2017. College Choice, a college and university rankings publication, specifically ranked the Winona State University campus at Rochester as one of the best values in the country.
