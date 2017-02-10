Workforce housing planned in Rochester
An Indiana developer is entering the Rochester market with a proposed $40 million affordable apartment complex in the city's northeast section. Carmel, Indiana-based Village Capital Corp. plans to build River Glen Apartments just south of 37th Street Northeast, between West River Parkway Northwest and East River Road Northeast.
