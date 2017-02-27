United to add three daily round-trip flights to Chicago

Airport officials announced this morning that United will add three round-trip daily flights to Chicago O'Hare Airport, starting on June 8. "The addition of this service will provide 150 new departing seats per day, which is a capacity increase of 35 percent for our community," stated airport Executive Director John Reed in the announcement of the new flights. Adding more flights has been a goal, since Mayo Clinic's Destination Medical Center initiative began.

