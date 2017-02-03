UMR scholarship competition underway today
More than 50 potential University of Minnesota Rochester students will visit the campus this weekend to compete for scholarship money. It's UMR's second Health Care Scholar's Day, which brings students whose passion for health care, in addition to their academic aptitude, makes them a good fit for the health care focused school.
