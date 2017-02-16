Twin tragedies give survivor a new face - and a new life
In this Jan. 25, 2017 photo, face transplant recipient Andy Sandness looks over the Saint Marys Hospital campus at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Sandness, the first to receive a face transplant at the medical center, has the nose, cheeks, mouth, lips, jaw and chin of his donor, Calen "Rudy" Ross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Wed
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC