Twin tragedies give survivor a new face - and a new life

In this Jan. 25, 2017 photo, face transplant recipient Andy Sandness looks over the Saint Marys Hospital campus at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Sandness, the first to receive a face transplant at the medical center, has the nose, cheeks, mouth, lips, jaw and chin of his donor, Calen "Rudy" Ross.

