Tinn's pulls the plug on its South Broadway eatery

15 hrs ago

After a short run of about five months, Tinn's Wings, Subs & Beer has "permanently" closed its doors on Rochester's South Broadway. After months of renovation work, Tinn's opened its fifth Rochester location in the former Lost Cajun space at 2025 South Broadway in late summer.

