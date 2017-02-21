this story a-o
Director of GGC's Laboratory Genetics Training Program, Laura Pollard, PhD recognizes Dr. Ellsworth at GGC's monthly statewide meeting. Greenwood Genetic Center recently recognized Kasia Ellsworth, PhD for completing the Center's Medical Genetics Training Program in Clinical Molecular Genetics and Genomics.
