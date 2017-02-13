The heat is on SocialICE

Nick Lensing, an ice carver for Metro Ice, cuts pieces of wood that will be used to level out ice bars Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in preparation for SocialICE at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Nick Lensing, an ice carver for Metro Ice, cuts pieces of wood that will be used to level out ice bars Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in preparation for SocialICE at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.