The heat is on SocialICE
Nick Lensing, an ice carver for Metro Ice, cuts pieces of wood that will be used to level out ice bars Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in preparation for SocialICE at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Nick Lensing, an ice carver for Metro Ice, cuts pieces of wood that will be used to level out ice bars Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in preparation for SocialICE at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC