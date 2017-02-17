Terrorist linked to Bin Laden, once i...

Terrorist linked to Bin Laden, once imprisoned in Rochester, died in N.C.

Read more: Post-Bulletin

Omar Abdel-Rahman, known as the "Blind Sheik," who was convicted of plotting terror attacks in the United States in the 1990s, died today in a federal prison where he was serving a life sentence, according to the Associated Press. He was 78. Abdel-Rahman died from complications from diabetes and coronary artery disease, according to a spokesman from the prison, the Butner Federal Correctional Complex, near Raleigh, N.C. For southeastern Minnesota readers, Abdel-Rahman's death may stir memories of terrorism fears post 9-11.

Rochester, MN

