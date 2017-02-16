Super Bowl Host Committee planners ready to roll out fun
The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund announces Tuesday the Olmsted County Public Health Services as its next Super Bowl Legacy Fund grant recipient. The grant will help the county create an active mobile playground, which is a trailer loaded with interactive games and equipment that will travel to various locations.
