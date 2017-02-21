St. Mary's University to add bachelor's program in Rochester
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota will offer its bachelor of science in health care and human services management in Rochester, beginning fall 2017. Because of the fast-growing health-care field and demand for health services managers, the college made the decision to expand to Rochester, according to a news release from Saint Mary's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC