Soldier's homecoming draws crowd at Rochester airport
Army SFC Jeremy Delaney carrying his son Logan with his wife Carrie are greeted by veterans groups and emergency service personnel Saturday night at Rochester International Airport as he returned home to Rochester. SFC Delaney has been deployed to Iraq near the Syrian border the past nine months.
