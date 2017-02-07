Slowing the revolving door
IAZ008>011-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-072000- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha- Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 1128 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2017 ...Patchy Dense Fog lingers late this morning... Even with a cold front pushing east across the area this morning, some patchy dense fog remained across the area. Most of this was along and east of a Rochester Minnesota to Decorah Iowa line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC