Slowing the revolving door

IAZ008>011-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-072000- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha- Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 1128 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2017 ...Patchy Dense Fog lingers late this morning... Even with a cold front pushing east across the area this morning, some patchy dense fog remained across the area. Most of this was along and east of a Rochester Minnesota to Decorah Iowa line.

