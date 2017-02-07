Show-and-tell at Mayo Clinic
Lewiston-Altura senior Leah Brosig, left, looks at salmon DNA that became visible using an ethanol precipitation technique in a DNA structure lab at Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during the 17th Biennial Celebration of Research. Mi Hyeon Jang, middle right, assistant professor of neurosurgery, and Chang Hoon Cho, right, research fellow, show a mouse brain under a microscope analyzing neurons for Plainview-Elgin-Millville students in a regenerative neurobiology lab at Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during the 17th Biennial Celebration of Research.
