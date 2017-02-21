Seen and Heard: Miss Minnesota goes to Paris
Miss Minnesota Madeline Van Ert met the designer of her Miss America dress, Georges Hobeika, in Paris last month, where she traveled by invitation to attend Paris Fashion Week. Van Ert, of Rochester, is a member of the Mayo High School class of 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC