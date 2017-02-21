School board to buy former MSB site for $5.1 million
The Rochester Public School District plans to purchase the former Minnesota School of Business building in Northwest Rochester and turn it into an early learning school. The Rochester Public School District plans to purchase the former Minnesota School of Business building in Northwest Rochester and turn it into an early learning school.
