Rochester truck dealer named best in US
Bob Nuss, the president of Nuss Truck & Equipment, was named the 2017 Truck Dealer of the Year by the industry group, the American Truck Dealers. This was not an overnight success for Nuss, who moved to Rochester from Rockford, Ill., in 1973.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC