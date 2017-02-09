Rochester schools official fails to make top 3 in Elk River
Rochester Schools Assistant Superintendent Brenda Lewis, who tendered her resignation earlier this week, will not head Elk River School District. Lewis was one of six finalists for Elk River School District superintendent but was not named as one of the district's top three.
