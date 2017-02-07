Rochester schools' assistant superintendent Lewis resigns
The resignation is effective June 30. School board chairwoman Julie Workman confirmed the resignation and said Lewis will be taking some time off of work to take care of some family commitments. Lewis is on administrative leave until March 7, Workman said, adding Lewis voluntarily resigned for personal reasons.
