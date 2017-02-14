Public discussion examines 'Growing up Muslim'
Rochester Civic Theatre's next Women on Wednesdays event will focus on what it's like growing up Muslim in Rochester. "Growing up Muslim in Rochester" will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the theater.
