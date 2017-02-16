Police have four suspects in NW Rochester burglaries
The suspects, a 16-year old and two 17-year-olds, all from Rochester, as well as an 18-year-old Austin man, are believed to have stolen property from at least four of the burglaries, according to Rochester police Capt. John Sherwin.
