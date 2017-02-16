Photos: Kingdom Kids Preschool Carnival FUNraiser

Courtney Bos, right, of Rochester, cheers as her daughter, Charlotte, 2, tries to toss a roll of toilet paper into a bucket in one of the activity rooms. Nick Charboneau, top right, brought his children, Alexa, 7, middle left, and Tanner, 4, middle right, and their friend, Harper Scheere, 7, left, all of Rochester, to the Kingdom Kids Preschool Carnival FUNraiser at Christ Community Church in Rochester.

