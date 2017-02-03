Petersen taking on city, county beat
After 2-1/2 years overseeing the Opinions page, Petersen will begin covering Rochester and Olmsted County government issues on Monday as the Post Bulletin's local government reporter. Petersen is an Elkton native who graduated from Winona State University in 1995, when he started his career that has included a variety of newsroom positions in three states.
