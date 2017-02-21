Our View: Time is right for a fresh l...

Our View: Time is right for a fresh look at mayor's job

As part of his farewell to city service, Stevan Kvenvold was invited to pay a call to the city Charter Commission last month and as a result of that conversation, he was asked to propose relatively modest changes in the city's home-rule charter to reflect how the administrator's job has been handled since it was created almost a half century ago. But those changes have triggered a political debate online and at the Charter Commission meeting last week about the powers of the mayor's office versus the administrator's, and how effectively Mayor Ardell Brede and his predecessors have used them.

