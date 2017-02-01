Our View: Protests send message to be heard
More than 1,000 people gather to rally against President Donald Trump's immigration and refugee ban Sunday at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. More than 1,000 people gather to rally against President Donald Trump's immigration and refugee ban Sunday at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC