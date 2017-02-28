One hurt in Olmsted County rollover

One hurt in Olmsted County rollover

It happened on southbound Highway 63 around 5:30 pm, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 79-year-old Lillian Carmellette Bush of Stewartville tried to exit onto westbound Interstate 90 and collided with the southbound vehicle driven by 16-year-old Laura Margaret Schmidt of Rochester.

