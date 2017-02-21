New book brings Sherlock Holmes to Rochester

So could 66-year-old Sherlock Holmes have slipped in and out of the Clinic in 1920 after being diagnosed with emphysema by Dr. Henry Plummer? To find the answer to that riddle, you'll have to read Larry Millett's new mystery novel, "Sherlock Holmes and the Eisendorf Enigma," which takes place almost entirely in Rochester and rural Olmsted County - and at Mayo Clinic. "I had wanted to do a novel with Holmes in older age," said Millett, the former St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter who has written seven previous Holmes novels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.