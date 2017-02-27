MN: Pending Legislation Could Derail High-Speed Train to Rochester Before it's Built
Feb. 27--Several measures aimed at blocking a proposed $4.2 billion high-speed passenger rail line between the Twin Cities and Rochester have been introduced recently at the Legislature. But even though the Minnesota Corridor Project would be privately funded, opponents along the route are still determined to head off any possibility of public funding - from cities, counties, the Metropolitan Council, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, even the Mayo Clinic-driven Destination Medical Center economic development agency - to plan, build or operate the line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC