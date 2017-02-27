Minnesota's budget surplus climbs to $1.65 billion
Minnesota Management and Budget released the updated budget forecast numbers this morning. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle welcomed the good news, but put forward different suggestions on how those dollars should be used.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
