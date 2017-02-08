Man picks up new burglary charges days after release

A Rochester man accused of stealing a TV from a local church was arrested on new charges after being released on his own recognizance four days earlier. Kyle Evan Bass, 25, made his first appearance Jan. 31 in Olmsted County District Court, where he's been charged in the church case with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of third-degree burglary, all felonies, and one count of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.