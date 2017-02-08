Man picks up new burglary charges days after release
A Rochester man accused of stealing a TV from a local church was arrested on new charges after being released on his own recognizance four days earlier. Kyle Evan Bass, 25, made his first appearance Jan. 31 in Olmsted County District Court, where he's been charged in the church case with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of third-degree burglary, all felonies, and one count of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC