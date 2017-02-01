Man accused of pulling knife on cabbie

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029- 053>055-061-011700- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Taylor-Clark-Vernon-Crawford-Richland-Grant- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 900 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2017 ...Be Alert for Some Black Ice on Untreated Roads This Morning... Several reports of black ice have been received by the National Weather Service this morning. Several accidents and spin-outs have also being reported.

