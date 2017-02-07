Man accused of choking woman unconscious

A Rochester man will make his initial appearance next week after allegedly choking a woman unconscious, then threatening her with a gun. Andrew Jared Iverson, 29, has been charged in Olmsted County District Court with one count each of aggravated first-degree tampering with a witness, second-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation and threats of violence, all felonies, as well as one count of misdemeanor domestic assault.

