Let it Grow: We can slow the spread of emerald ash borer
Emerald ash borer was first found in Olmsted County during the summer of 2014. This initial find was between Rochester and Stewartville, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Interstate 90. Now, just two years later, EAB is well established in southwest Rochester.
