Jury finds Rochester man guilty of assault

A Rochester man was sentenced to 30 days in jail after a jury convicted him of fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, but acquitted him of a more serious charge. Jurors found Cosmas Oseko Nyatwori, 37, not guilty of fourth-degree assault of a vulnerable adult, a gross misdemeanor, after a one-day trial in Olmsted County District Court.

