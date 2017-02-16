Grand Meadow hires two police officers
Two new part-time officers were sworn in to the Grand Meadow Police Department on Monday night during a city council meeting. Officers Robby Worlton, of Rochester, and Sawyer Weiss, of Stewartville, both graduates from Rochester Community Technical College's law enforcement program, bring the department's roster up to five.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Wed
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC