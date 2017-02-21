Furst Draft: Ethics complaint filed against Wojcik

IAZ008>010-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-241200- /O.CON.KARX.BZ.W.0001.170224T0600Z-170225T1200Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted- Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 1000 PM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * Light snow or a wintry mix late this evening will transition to all snow overnight. Then expect blizzard conditions with heavy snow to develop around midnight, tapering off Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.