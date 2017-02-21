Furst Draft: Ethics complaint filed against Wojcik
IAZ008>010-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-241200- /O.CON.KARX.BZ.W.0001.170224T0600Z-170225T1200Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted- Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 1000 PM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * Light snow or a wintry mix late this evening will transition to all snow overnight. Then expect blizzard conditions with heavy snow to develop around midnight, tapering off Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC