Face transplant recipient overwhelmed by result
On 16 June last year, Andy Sandness was wheeled into an operating theatre at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to undergo one of the rarest surgeries in the world. Reflected back at him was the face of another man: the nose, cheeks, mouth, lips, jaw, chin and even the teeth of his donor, Calen Ross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC