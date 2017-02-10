Entrepreneurs cite DMC's 'regional connection'
An auditorium full of Saint Mary's University students, Winona community leaders and folks just interested in the latest Destination Medical Center news heard a panel implore potential entrepreneurs to take their shot at starting a business Tuesday night at the Figliulo Recital Hall at SMU. "We put a lot of time and effort in creating our entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Jamie Sundsbak, the community manager of Collider Coworking, an entrepreneurial and small business hub located in Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC