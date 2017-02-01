Employment
Triton Public Schools will be hiring a Sixth Grade Language Arts Teacher, Long-Term Substitute Foreign Language Teacher in Spanish, Middle School Language Arts Teacher, Head Soccer Coach and High School English Teacher. All postings and applications for Triton Public Schools can be found at: www.triton.k12.mn.us - under the District Office menu.
