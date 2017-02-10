Education Notebook: equity demands and budget
A year and a half after the U.S. Department of Education found that students of color in Rochester schools are disproportionately disciplined, some in the community feel the district hasn't been sharing enough information about the disparity. Rochester for Justice co-founder Kamau Wilkins said the district has provided "no meaningful data" on the report, and on Tuesday, calling on the district to release the discipline and achievement quarterly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC