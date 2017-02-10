Education Notebook: equity demands and budget

A year and a half after the U.S. Department of Education found that students of color in Rochester schools are disproportionately disciplined, some in the community feel the district hasn't been sharing enough information about the disparity. Rochester for Justice co-founder Kamau Wilkins said the district has provided "no meaningful data" on the report, and on Tuesday, calling on the district to release the discipline and achievement quarterly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.