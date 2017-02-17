Coming up: Planning department funding on agenda
Potential funding models for added staff in the shared Rochester-Olmsted Planning Department are set to be discussed during Friday's Planning Administrative Services Committee, the joint entity that governs the department. Mitzi Baker, planning department director, said she doesn't expect a detailed discussion of potential funding changes but is ready to offer options as promised during the committee's November meeting.
