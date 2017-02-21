CitiusTech Expands Provider Market Focus, Establishes New Technology Center in Rochester, MN
CitiusTech , a leading provider of healthcare technology services and solutions today announced the opening of its new technology center in Rochester, MN - a city recognized for world-class healthcare. The new technology center follows closely on the heels of two new centers opened in Mumbai, India and Dubai, UAE.
