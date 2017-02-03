Campaign spending called 'unprecedented'
Mike Goggin expected to see plenty of money pouring into the Senate District 21 race but even the newly elected senator is shocked by the spending totals. Recently filed campaign reports show about $1 million was pumped into the race between Goggin and DFL Sen. Matt Schmit.
