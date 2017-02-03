Ban met with fierce resistance from critics

Since suspending travel into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, President Trump's action has met with a tsunami of rage: Lawsuits, legal rebukes and demonstrations across the country from those who see it as a betrayal of the country's values. Yet, those who support the move, including Republicans and others in and around Olmsted County, see the order as a prudent measure.

