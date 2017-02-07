Armory set to hit market

MNZ079-087-088-WIZ017-029-032>034-041>044-053-055-071145- /O.CON.KARX.ZR.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-170207T1800Z/ WABASHA-OLMSTED-WINONA-TAYLOR-CLARK-BUFFALO-TREMPEALEAU-JACKSON- LA CROSSE-MONROE-JUNEAU-ADAMS-VERNON-RICHLAND- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF WABASHA, ROCHESTER, WINONA, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, ALMA, ARCADIA, WHITEHALL, BLACK RIVER FALLS, LA CROSSE, SPARTA, TOMAH, MAUSTON, FRIENDSHIP, VIROQUA, AND RICHLAND CENTER 934 PM CST MON FEB 6 2017 ...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... * DRIZZLE AND FREEZING DRIZZLE SPREADS IN OVERNIGHT...CONTINUING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 1/10 OF AN INCH...WITH LOCALLY 2/10 OF AN INCH POSSIBLE.

