Answer Man: Snowstorm likely won't nip your tulips

MNZ079-086>088-094-WIZ017-029-032>034-230100- /O.CON.KARX.WS.A.0002.170224T0000Z-170225T0600Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo- Trempealeau-Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 1100 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * The precipitation will start out as rain Thursday evening...transition to a wintry mix for late Thursday night and Friday morning...and then change over to snow for late Friday afternoon and night. * Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches...locally higher possible.

