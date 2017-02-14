Answer Man: New tower promises hundreds of jobs
A concept drawing of the Heart of the City North project, proposed for the corner of West Center Street and across First Avenue Northwest from Rochester Methodist Hospital. The view is to the northwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC