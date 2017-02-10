10 Things to Know for Today

A Pakistani police officer stands guard outside the Barri Imam shrine, as security is beefed up in the capital following a suicide attack at a Sufi shrine in interior Sindh, Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Pakistani forces killed and arrested dozens of suspects in sweeping raids overnight and into Friday, a day after a massive suicide bombing by the Islamic State group killed 85 worshippers at a famed Sufi shrine in the country's south.

