Woman accused of assault, threats with knife

A 19-year-old Rochester woman made her initial appearance Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court, where she faces multiple felonies after an assault with a knife. Jordan Nicole Scharf, of 2317 18th Ave. NW, has been charged with one count each of domestic assault by strangulation, terroristic threats and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, all felonies.

