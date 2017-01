Will ban on Sunday liquor sales be lifted?

MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-041>044-171200- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-170117T1800Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-TAYLOR-CLARK-BUFFALO-TREMPEALEAU- JACKSON-LA CROSSE-MONROE-JUNEAU-ADAMS- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...MEDFORD...NEILLSVILLE...ALMA...ARCADIA...WHITEHALL... BLACK RIVER FALLS...LA CROSSE...SPARTA...TOMAH...MAUSTON... FRIENDSHIP 718 PM CST MON JAN 16 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... * PERIODS OF STEADY FREEZING RAIN WILL GRADUALLY TAPER OFF FROM SOUTH TO NORTH THROUGH LATE EVENING...WITH A LIGHTER WINTRY MIX OF SLEET...FREEZING RAIN...AND SNOW LINGERING THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS. * ROADS ARE VERY ICY ALL THROUGHOUT THE REGION. EVEN THOUGH AIR TEMPERATURES MAY WARM ABOVE FREEZING TONIGHT...UNTREATED SURFACES WILL REMAIN VERY ICY DUE TO COLD GROUND. * ADDITIONAL ICE ... (more)

